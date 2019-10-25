Connaught Place traders object to closure of roads, parking lots for laser show in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

The AAP government’s laser show for Diwali will star.

The AAP government's laser show for Diwali will star.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Ban crackers, not cars”, say traders at Connaught Place, who have put up posters across the area, opposing the closure of parking lots and roads for state government’s four-day laser show which starts from Saturday.

The traders have put up posters across Connaught Place, in the heart of Central Delhi, saying “Connaught Place is a commercial centre not mela ground” and “Ban crackers, not cars”.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has also written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seek ing his intervention into the matter. “It is a good idea to encourage people to celebrate Diwali without crackers and we are not against holding the event but why affect business of traders? Why close roads?” said Atul Bhargava, president, NDTA.

“Our attempts to have discussions with NDMC did not yield results and we have not got any response to our petitions sent to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will organise the laser show from October 26 to encourage people not to burst crackers on Diwali, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday. From 6 pm to 10 pm, the inner circle will be made vehicle-free and parking lots will be used for food stalls.

“We are the primary stakeholders and yet no consultation has happened with us before taking this decision,” Bharagava said.

The traders of the Central Delhi market had also opposed the trial run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to pedestrianise Connaught Place.

(With agency inputs)

