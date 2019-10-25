Home Cities Delhi

Delhi residents divided over regularisation of unauthorised colonies decision

For Sant Lal and Deepak Sharma, residents of Bengali Colony in Burari, the decision brings a sense of relief from the constant fear of losing their homes to demolition drives.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Centre had on Wednesday sanctioned the proposal to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the national capital

The Centre had on Wednesday sanctioned the proposal to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. | ( Photo | EPS )

By MUDITA GIROTRA & RAHIBA R. PARVEEN
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government’s approval to regularise the unauthorised colonies across the national capital has drawn mixed reactions from their residents. While many welcomed the government’s announcement, others said they choose to hold off their reactions till something “happens for real”.

“For the last 20 years, the political parties have been making such announcements. In 2008, Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit gave us a provisional certificate but nothing happened after that. Unauthorised colonies are an election issue for political parties so we are not confident whether something is actually going to happen,” Taj Khan, a resident of Johri Farms, Noor Nagar Extension, said.

ALSO READ: Centre to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi

Khan has been living in the area for the last three decades. “Over the years, the issues with drainage, water supply, roads were solved but our development remain stagnant as we are unable to take loans by holding our property as mortgage or guarantee,” he added.

Mohammad Sajad, a shopkeeper in the area, believes that it is time the tag of being unauthorised is removed once and for all. In north Delhi’s Burari, where most of the settlements are unauthorised, many residents believe being regularised will ensure availability of clean drinking water and a better sewage system.

“Our sewage flows in this open drain which the civic bodies clean once in six months and the garbage is pulled and thrown on the street next to the drain,” said Shahid Hasan, who runs a wood shop near an open drain.

The decision help in the development of the area, according to Ashok Kumar Arora, a property dealer who said that the rates of land would go up as builders would be interested in investing in the area.

“The people will be benefit and so will the government as the residents will start paying house tax and they would also be required to pay to get ownership rights,” he said, adding that it would also be easier for the area’s residents to get loans from banks.

For Sant Lal and Deepak Sharma, residents of Bengali Colony in Burari, the decision brings a sense of relief from the constant fear of losing their homes to demolition drives.

“Now we won’t have the fear that our houses could be demolished anytime. Earlier, that was one fear we had to live with,” said 62-year-old Lal. “There will be a proper water supply as well as a sewer line.

The roads of our area would also be reconstructed and repaired like the others once the agencies have the permission,” said Sharma. Ramesh Sooryavanshee, 55, who has been living in the area since 2005 said electricity and sewage were the biggest problems which can now be solved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi unauthorised colonies AAP Modi Government
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp