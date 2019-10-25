Home Cities Delhi

Government hospitals now at par with private ones in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in East Delhi, has made several other services open to the public.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opens the new unit at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opens the new unit at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated the facility for performing open heart surgeries at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in east Delhi. The government hospital thus became only healthcare facility of its kind to offer this complicated life-saving medical procedure.

Arvind Kejriwal also surveyed several other new facilities at the hospital. GB Pant Hospital is the only other medical facility in the national capital to be equipped for open-heart surgeries. “This is a state-of-the-art hospital at par with private hospitals,” Kejriwal said.

“Five years ago, there were 3 crores OPDs at all the government hospitals combined. However, they have now gone up to 6 crores. With enhanced facilities and services, the inflow of patients at government hospitals would rise even further and it would a challenge for us to deal with it. We are ready for it,” the Kejriwal said.

The hospital has made several other services open to the public. These include a 16-bed state-of-the-art ICU, cardiothoracic vascular surgery unit, OT complex, Hepatobiliary, Bariatric and Metabolic surgery centre and ERCP technology under Gastroenterology department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Government Hospitals
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp