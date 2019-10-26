Home Cities Delhi

Days before Diwali, Delhi records season’s worst air quality

As Delhi’s overall air quality index fluctuated between 315 and 284 on Friday, SAFAR has predicted highest impact of firecracker emissions between 1-6 am on Monday

Published: 26th October 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A MCD worker sprays water on trees to curb air pollution by combating accumulated dust in New Delhi on Friday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s air quality declined drastically on Friday, with the decreased wind speed leading to accumulation of pollutants and affecting dispersion. Five areas across the city were in the “very poor” category of the Air Quality Index (AQI) while most of the areas were under “poor” with AQI ranging from 260 to 300. 

Around 8 pm, the AQI was recorded at 301 in Anand Vihar, 319 in Wazirpur, 304 in Rohini, 318 in Mundka and 303 in DTU. In ITO, the AQI was at 294 and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium it touched 270. Lodhi Road and Mandir Marg recorded 269 and 264 respectively.  

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.The Ministry of Earth Sciences System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said,” The highest impact of firecracker emission is expected in the early morning of October 28 (1 to 6 am). In a normal course, the stubble burning induced impact is expected to be moderate and if no additional emissions due to firecrackers are added then air quality will remain in middle range of very poor during Diwali period” The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 concentration is predicted to be 18 per centon Saturday.

“However, if 50% of the total load of fire crackers (as compared to average of Diwali 2017 & 18) is added, the AQI may plunge into severe category for a short period but with relatively much less magnitude (half) than 2018 Diwali period. However, as winds are likely to flush out the expected high impact of firecracker emissions, AQI will be soon return back to very poor within a day and then descent to higher range of very poor by  October 29,” SAFAR added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air quality
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp