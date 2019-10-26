Delhi laser show: Traders’ body writes to Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of a four-day laser show being organised by the Delhi government, traders in Connaught Place approached Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asking him to restrict permission for assembly of crowds in open places like Central Park and provide adequate security arrangements in the area.



The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava has been opposing the traffic restrictions put in place by the government.



ALSO READ: Connaught Place traders object to closure of roads, parking lots for laser show in Delhi

“The festival season is an opportunity for traders to make some profit. Implementing any such scheme involving the closure of any roads or parking lots will further add to our woes and aggravate our already precarious situation” said Bhargava in a letter to L-G Baijal.



The Delhi government will organise a laser show from 26 October to encourage people not to burst crackers on Diwali. From 6 to 10 pm, the inner circle will be made vehicle-free and parking lots will be used for food stalls.

The traders have requested Baijal to intervene and restrict the crowd only to Central Park area and not allow barricading or restriction of traffic in inner circle.



“We are apprehensive about the security aspect of Connaught Place as entire Delhi is being invited by Delhi government to come and enjoy the Diwali celebrations. There is a strong possibility of miscreants, eve-teasers, pickpockets, chain snatchers and other anti-social elements taking advantage of the situation,” the NDTA letter read.



The traders have been objecting the move to close some roads and parking for the show saying it will affect their business.

The NDTA had earlier this week approached Delhi government and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials to not allow pedestrianisation of inner circle.