Lights on the path: Bumble India, working for the safety of women

Social  networking platform Bumble India recently raised USD 15,000 in support of Safetipin, an online data collection platform which works for the safety of women.

Priti Joshi, VP, strategy, Bumble, India, 

Priti Joshi, VP, strategy, Bumble, India.

The campaign ran on October 22 on the Bumble app which for every match on that day, led to a donation of a certain amount to Safetipin. This initiative was brought in accordance with the Diwali festivity to light up many lives. 

According to Priti Joshi, VP, strategy, Bumble, India, cites news reports that establish India to be one of the most dangerous countries for women. For instance, a Forbes article in 2017 by Laura Begley Bloom, titled 10 Most Dangerous Places For Women Travelers (And How To Stay Safe), ranks India as the fourth dangerous country for women.

“Given our goal and mission and the realities in India at the moment, we believe there is no better time than this festive season, to work with the amazing team at Safetipin to help identify a secure and empowered environment for women in real life,” adds Joshi.

Founded in 2013 by Kalpana Vishwanath, Safetipin includes a “safety audit” which is a measure of parameters including lighting, openness, visibility on the street, presence of security among many such features. Vishwanath talks about her plans to use the raised money by Bumble. 
 

“The money donated  will be used by Safetipin to map one or two Indian cities completely so as to expand the database on safe and unsafe public spaces in India.” Vishwanath elaborates on the use of features on the Safetipin app.

The tracking feature can be used to track a loved one or let them track your location. You can share your location with a friend or family member and they will get notifications if you enter an area with a low safety score, if you divert from your intended route or if you are stationary for extended periods of time.

She also talks about the Nearby places feature that enables you to view the cafes, shops, markets, hospitals etc., near you. “It helps you to find a comfortable place to wait in case you are in an unsafe area. This feature is great when waiting for a cab or for someone to come get you,” adds Vishwanath.
 

