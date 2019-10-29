Delhi pollution at five year low, says Arvind Kejriwal as air turns fouler

Home Cities Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said less fireworks, rigorous night patrolling and enforcement measures reduced PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 30%, compared to 2018.

Published: 29th October 2019

A thick blanket of smog shrouds the national capital. | ( Photo | Parveen Negi )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air pollution level in the national capital on Diwali night was the ‘lowest’ in the last five years because of lesser bursting of firecrackers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. 

The announcement, however, came amidst air quality dropping to ‘the season’s worst’ post-Diwali. He said the government is making an all-out effort to control pollution, adding, “The government is committed to implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).”

He said, “Our target is not just to reduce pollution but bring a complete halt to it.” Among steps to reduce pollution in Delhi is mass distribution of masks, which will commence soon even as the odd-even scheme will kick in from November 4. He added, crackers used in NCR such as Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram, affected Delhi.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday said less fireworks, rigorous night patrolling and enforcement measures reduced PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 30%, compared to 2018. However, BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wasn’t satisfied.

“The plans for controlling pollution remained on paper. Post-Diwali, it has become very difficult for senior citizens and children to breathe.”

VK Shukla, in-charge of air quality management at central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said stubble burning, higher vehicular emissions during festive season and unfavourable meteorological conditions were the reasons for the dip in air quality, while senior IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the spike was a result of unfavourable weather trapping pollutants.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 368, a huge improvement over 2018 when it touched 642, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Authority (DPCC) said. AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 337. 

Measures helped, says DPCCDPCC on Monday said less fireworks, rigorous night patrolling and enforcement measures reduced PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the city by 30 per cent

Air quality better than 2018

The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 368, a huge improvement over 2018 when it touched 642, monitoring authorities claimed

