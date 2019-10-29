Home Cities Delhi

Master plan of Delhi draft to be ready by December 2019

The DDA is mandated to prepare the national capital’s ‘vision document’.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The initial draft of a comprehensive plan for Delhi’s planned development in the next two decades is set to be completed by the end of this year. A senior official of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the target is to place the draft of Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 in public domain by December for inviting responses from the public.

The DDA is mandated to prepare the national capital's 'vision document'. The MPD specifies space or land for public services, institutions, industrial units, residential settlements, and green zones. 

“The first draft should be ready by December. We will send the final version of the MPD to the urban development ministry for notification by May 2020 after analysis of the comments and feedback received from general individuals and groups so that the new plan can be implemented on time in January 2021 unlike the previous one (MPD 2021),” said the official, associated with preparations of the document.      

Though the MPD 2021 was completed in 2001, it could be notified only six years later. The DDA along with the National Institute of Urban Affairs, an autonomous research and advisory body under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, began work on MPD 2041 last year. 

To make MPD an ideal and practical plan, the Authority proposes to take into account ground realities and will engage private individuals, associations, experts, and groups. Officials of planning, land management department among others are holding frequent meetings with agencies, stakeholders and experts for meeting the target.

“Earlier, the DDA had a top-down approach while making the MPD, which is the blueprint for development in the city for the next 20 years. There used to be no ‘required’ public participation in the process. It was done at a later stage. This time, the DDA will take views of the general citizens before the final draft,” said another official.    

The Authority is studying best models of foreign cities such as London and Tokyo to have a realistic approach. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA chairman, in September had reviewed the progress of MPD 2041.

Enhancing and upgrading city’s infrastructure

According to sources, the vision document is said to focus on enhancing street infrastructure, sustainability, increasing walkability, air pollution control and regulation of unauthorised colonies

Comments(1)

  • Neeraj Sharma
    DDA stands for Delayed Development Atrocity
    21 days ago reply
