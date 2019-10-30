Home Cities Delhi

Curtains to go up on six-day Urdu festival at Delhi's Connaught Place on October 30

There will be Sufi music, dance, poetry, plays and many more programmes in the six-day festival.

Published: 30th October 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will organise a six-day Urdu Heritage Festival from Wednesday at the Central Park in Connaught Place, an official statement said on Tuesday.

There will be Sufi music, dance, poetry, plays and many more programmes in the six-day festival. “This year, many eminent personalities such as Anwar Hussain, Sufi Nizami brothers, Sithara, Fareed Sabri, Talat Aziz and Rekha Bharadwaj will perform (at the event),” the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Urdu is an integral part of the city’s cultural and literary history and it is also an important marker of its composite culture. He said the AAP government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through the festival which will conclude on November 4.

“We want to ensure that Urdu is not only well preserved but it also advances linguistically and socially. Reaching out to a new audience is important in doing so,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in the statement.
“This celebration of Urdu will bring together all the lovers of Urdu who can enjoy the use of the language in varied forms,” the deputy CM added.  

(With PTI inputs)

