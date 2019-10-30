Home Cities Delhi

Deadline extended for Delhi flats under economically weaker section scheme

The land-owning agency has also extended the closing date for submitting applications, for 269 different type flats at various locations, launched separately for SC and ST category home-buyers.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

The scheme for EWS flats is available online and home-seekers will be able to submit applications by August 30.

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite offering concession and slashing of prices, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has not received ‘expected’ response from the buyers for its 7,400 low-cost flats in Narela. In yet another effort to clear old inventory of economically weaker section (EWS) category residential units in the sub-city close to Delhi-Haryana border, the authority has extended the deadline for registration till November 30.

The land-owning agency has also extended the closing date for submitting applications, for 269 different type flats at various locations, launched separately for schedule caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) category home-buyers.   

“On public demand, it has been decided to extend the closing date for registration under DDA housing scheme for SC/STs from November 5 to November 30 and also to extend the closing date for registration under the housing scheme 2019 from October 30 to November 11,” said a notice issued by deputy director (coordination) housing.

A senior official of the authority said that after the news of proposed Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of the Delhi Metro under its Phase-IV project, it is expected that the DDA would be able to dispose of these unsold units in Narela.

“Regardless of our efforts, we haven’t been able to sell them. We are running six schemes simultaneously but the response is far from satisfaction. The grave matter of concern is more 30, 000 under construction flats Narela. We hope that connectivity will help us to draw more buyers,” said the official.

The DDA has received about 300 for EWS flats scheme and 250 applications were submitted for SC’ ST category flats till last week. Both the schemes were launched on August 30 and September 05 respectively.

Under the flats scheme, about 7,400 units are up for sale at concessional rates.

These EWS residential units are located in pocket 1A, 1B, 1C, G7, G8, and sector V of Narela. Various category flats which are being offered to SC/ ST are in Paschim Vihar and Lok Nayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDA EWS Delhi Development Authority Economically Weaker Section Delhi-Haryana border
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp