Delhi government school students to be sensitised on pollution

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to combat the rising threat of air pollution, the Delhi government has decided to incorporate various activities in its government-run schools to sensitize students on the same issue.

According to an official from the Education Department, the programme is an initiated of the School Management Committee (SMC) which includes parents, social activists and teachers. The sessions are primarily set to be conducted for students at primary level.

“We believe that pollution is a health emergency and it is our duty to apprise the students regarding the same. That’s why the Delhi government is taking this decision to sensitize the students regarding the effect of air pollution,” said an official.

As a part of the programme, activities such as street plays, musicals, and interactive sessions with experts will be conducted.

“The process will start from tomorrow and through various interactions and activities we will coordinate the programs. We believe that this will not only encourage the students to better protect themselves from the polluted air but also, will teach them on how to combat the issue,” added the official.

From Wednesday, schools are to start distribution of anti-pollution masks to its students. Even family members will be provided with such masks.