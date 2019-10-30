Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's AIIMS survey to assess its infrastructure needs

The Union Cabinet had in March given its in-principle approval to implement the redevelopment master plan.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:15 AM

AIIMS

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS administration has initiated a survey to assess space and infrastructure requirements of its departments and divisions for transforming the premier institute into a “world-class medical university” by 2024.

The administration has now asked the heads of all departments, divisions and various facilities to suggest their needs and vision for the institute during this survey.

The master plan aims at freeing up adequate space at the institute through redevelopment, expansion and reorganising the land usage to ensure most appropriate utilisation of resources for the next 20 years.

“While it would be preferred that a single, comprehensive document is prepared by departments/divisions and facilities within the institute, individuals and organisations within AIIMS are also welcome to suggest their needs and vision for the institute through this survey,” a communique issued to all the departments read.

“The document should anticipate the space and infrastructure requirements over the next 20-30 years. It should be built on a comprehensive vision and not simply a reflection of patient-care needs. Data regarding manpower and staff are not to be provided in this document.

It is anticipated that this form may not be sufficiently appropriate for each speciality and has been made to harmonise data collection,” it stated.

The project is aimed at providing highly specialised state-of-the-art healthcare to patients.

(With PTI inputs)

