First account of hairstylist Dar Barot’s magic

Dar has styled Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandes, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Scherzinger and more.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:41 AM

Before and after hairstylist Dar Barot’s signature long-layered haircut.

Before and after hairstylist Dar Barot's signature long-layered haircut.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The last time I dared to have my below-the-waist locks chopped to half the length was in 2013. I didn’t always have long hair. In fact, in childhood, I was often mistaken for a boy with my mushroom/boy cut hairstyle.

Just days before my 30th birthday, I heard that UK-based Dar Barot was visiting the new Lucullan Studios, M-Block market, GK.

He was here to train their staff in his signature styles – blunt bob and long layers, the latter style lets you retain your hair length.

Dar has styled Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandes, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Scherzinger and more. So I was very excited when I got the opportunity to get my hair cut from him.

Upon examining my hair, he concluded that the long layered style would suit me. Post a hair wash, Dar began his magic. He made me stand, and gathered my locks in front of my face.

As the first bunch fell on the ground, I felt a part of my heart sinking. But Dar didn’t give me time to brood as in 15 minutes, he was done with the cut and followed it with a quick session of hair curling. And the new version of me was ready.

Meanwhile, my mom is happy that I didn’t lose the length, and my husband is in awe of the new look. It’s been a week since the cut and I am falling in love with my hair all over again after the first blow-dry session post-cut.

Cost of Dar’s two hairstyles at Lucullan: Rs 1,500 - Rs 2,000+taxes

