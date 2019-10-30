Home Cities Delhi

Four held, minor detained for killing 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

During interrogation, the accused told police that the boy had beaten up one of them some time ago and they decided to kill him to settle the score.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four persons were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said.

The accused were identified as Ranjeet (19), Lalit Kumar (19), Naresh (20) and Vishal Giri (19), they said.

On Monday night, the boy was travelling in his motorcycle when the accused allegedly intercepted him near Lal Bagh and opened fire at him before fleeing from the spot, the police said.

The boy sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

He was a resident of Mukundpur and was known to the accused, who also belonged to the same area, the officer said.“A case was registered. Four men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Three pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that the boy had beaten up one of them sometime ago and they decided to kill him to settle the score.

The deceased’s family claimed that the accused had also attacked the boy 15 days ago. Police, however, said they had not received any complaint about the attack.

The body was handed over to the boy’s family after the post-mortem examination.  

(With PTI inputs)

