Home Cities Delhi

Retired judge to manage affairs of Sai Baba Temple on Lodhi Road

The Delhi temple’s existing administration is facing allegations of irregularities and illegalities.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sai Baba temple

Representational image of Shirdi Sai baba.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has appointed one of its former judges as an administrator to manage the affairs of the Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road. The temple’s existing administration is facing allegations of irregularities and illegalities.

The court said it has become imperative to take away the reins of management of the Shri Sai Bhakta Samaj, the society which manages the temple, from the incumbent office bearers so that they may also feel the urgency of conducting fresh elections to the managing committee.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said it appears that the status quo, by which the incumbent office bearers are in complete control of all assets and resources of the Samaj since 2006, suits them fine and tempts them to stall and delay the process of fresh elections.

The high court-appointed retired justice Pratibha Rani pro-tem as an administrator to take over, manage and administer the affairs of the Samaj, including in relation to taking policy decisions as well as supervising and managing the routine day-to-day matters of the Samaj.

However, it made it clear that the administrator shall neither take any policy decisions nor make any financial commitments, for or on behalf of the Samaj, that involves a financial outflow of more than R10 lakh without prior approval of this court.

“It has now become urgent and imperative to first save the institution and preserve the solemnity of the functions that the Samaj performs in relation to the Shri Sai Temple,” the judge said.

The interim order, passed in August, has been made available now. The order came in response to a petition filed by several life-members of the Samaj and members of the managing committee alleging grave irregularities in its management.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sai Baba Temple Lodhi Road Pratibha Rani
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp