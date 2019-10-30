Home Cities Delhi

Thousands to run for unity on October 31, snarls likely

India Gate is seen faintly from Raisina Hills on Saturday morning as a nip in air and dust have started bringing smog in the national capital

India Gate is seen faintly from Raisina Hills on Saturday morning as a nip in air and dust have started bringing smog in the national capital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic will be affected near the India Gate on Thursday as the ‘Run for Unity’ will be flagged off from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, officials said.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000 participants will take part in the event and the programme is likely to cause traffic congestion at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, and nearby areas.

The run will start from the main gate of the stadium and end at Amar Jawan Jyoti via C Hexagon Rajpath Crossing, the officials said. The stretch might be closed from 6.30 am to 8.30 am on Thursday, they said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged people who commute in their vehicles to avoid the C-Hexagon and choose alternate routes.

