Home Cities Delhi

Two lakh Delhi women avail free bus rides

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said when women progress, the nation progresses. He was addressing the women in the city after the bus rides were made free for them on Bhai Dooj.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A marshal stands in a DTC bus in New Delhi.

A marshal stands in a DTC bus in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 2,20,691 women passengers availed the Delhi government’s signature pink ticket that allows them to travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses from Tuesday. They comprise 36 per cent of women who commute within the national capital every day.

Figures shared by government officials showed that the maximum number of women who travelled in the buses for free was from the northern parts of the city and they accounted for 37.31 per cent of the total passengers, followed by east and south Delhi with 32.64 per cent and 32.37 per cent, respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said when women progress, the nation progresses. He was addressing the women in the city after the bus rides were made free for them on Bhai Dooj, a decision taken by him exactly a month back.  

“Today is Bhai Dooj. Warm greetings to all my sisters in Delhi from their brother.

There is very good news for all my sisters. From today, all women can travel free in all DTC and cluster buses. You do not need to purchase a ticket.

I believe this will help you immensely. Women do not get equal rights and opportunities in our country. Women of our country are not lesser to anyone. Whenever they have been given equal opportunity, they have done wonders,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Number of marshals in Delhi buses to rise to nearly 13K on Bhai Dhooj: CM Kejriwal

Tuesday was a gazetted holiday and the number of women passengers is expected to rise from Wednesday.

The total ridership in the city is 42 lakh per day, including students and senior citizens who have passes.    

Extending his greeting to all women, Kejriwal also made an announcement about making travel free for senior citizens and students soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi free bus rides Delhi women Delhi women schemes Delhi free transport
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp