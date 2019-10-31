Ahead of his 550th birth anniversary, revisit Guru Nanak's philosophy through 'The Script of Life'

Home Cities Delhi

Launched recently, the campaign focusses on driving meaningful and positive conversations by revisiting Nanak’s philosophy ahead of his 550th birth anniversary.

(l to r) Dr Rajwant Singh, Iqbal Singh and Jagdip Singh

By Express News Service

To highlight the morals and values imparted by Guru Nanak, artists, musicians, writers and poets are to start conversations and build relationships among different communities across the world in a one-of-its-kind digital media campaign, The Script of Life.

Launched recently, the campaign focusses on driving meaningful and positive conversations by revisiting Nanak’s philosophy ahead of his 550th birth anniversary. The campaign further aims to take his teachings to over 16 million people.

The campaign will go live across all digital media channels including videos, podcasts, visual art and GIFs. A similar campaign is being launched in the United States by the National Sikh Campaign.

Talking about this unique initiative, Dr Rajwant Singh, co-founder, National Sikh Campaign, said, “The Script of Life has been designed to introduce Nanak’s invaluable messages for all, especially the younger audience.

We want people to discover Guru Nanak as a world teacher whose thoughts can bring people together and spark the joy that the world needs today. Polarisation is on the rise and we need more messaging which builds harmony and love among all people.” 

Delhi-based entrepreneur and co-chair of Guru Nanak 550 Campaign, Iqbal Singh added, “The campaign has been designed keeping in mind that the youth has the power to change the world for a better tomorrow. It will reach out to the masses through popular channels such as podcasts, radio shows, classical and rap music as well as traditional and pop art.

Community building activities with prominent partners will add a contemporary twist to traditional activities such as langar, seva and tree plantation.” 

