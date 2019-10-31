Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women chief interacts with women on bus

DCW chief Swati Maliwal and members of the commission on Wednesday interacted with women on the issue of free bus rides and deployment of marshals in DTC buses.

Published: 31st October 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi Commission for Women chief boarded a bus from ITO bus stop towards Police Headquarters.

The Delhi Commission for Women chief boarded a bus from ITO bus stop towards Police Headquarters. (Photo | Swati Maliwal, Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  DCW chief Swati Maliwal and members of the commission on Wednesday interacted with women on the issue of free bus rides and deployment of marshals in DTC buses. The Delhi Commission for Women chief boarded a bus from ITO bus stop towards Police Headquarters and spoke to women travelling in the bus.

ALSO READ: Two lakh Delhi women avail free bus rides

“On my way to home from office, I travelled in a bus and spoke to women on the free journey given by Delhi government. Everyone had a big smile on their faces and were saying that they will save a lot of money every month. Truly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a unique gift to all the sisters,” she said in a tweet. 

The free ride scheme was announced by Kejriwal for women in buses and metro trains in June.

However, it could not be done for metro trains as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought time to work out plans for its implementation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi bus ride Delhi free bus ride Swati Maliwal DCW chief Delhi free transport
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp