Home Cities Delhi

DRDO’s Air Independent Propulsion system gets a boost with land prototype

The DRDO programme to build a fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian Navy submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity, added MoD.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh witnesses operation of land-based prototype of DRDO's Air Independent Propulsion system at Naval Materials Research Lab in Ambernath.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh witnesses operation of land-based prototype of DRDO's Air Independent Propulsion system at Naval Materials Research Lab in Ambernath. (Photo | DRDO, Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  DRDO’s Air Independent Propulsion system got a boost with the operation of the land-based prototype on Wednesday.

The operation of the fuel cell-based AIP was conducted at the Naval Materials Research Laboratory in Ambernath, Maharashtra in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its communiqué said, “Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) has a force multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds.”

Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the breakthrough accomplishments achieved in the programme. He urged DRDO and Indian Navy to continue the partnership to meet the timelines set for short and long-term goals.

Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies.

The DRDO programme to build a fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian Navy submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity, added MoD.

Also, present during the operation of the land-based prototype engineered to the form-and-fit of a submarine was Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy.

The DRDO Chairman assured that all efforts will be made to meet the performance standards and timelines of the programme so that the induction of DRDO AIP into operational submarines could be achieved as per schedule.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Independent Propulsion Karambir Singh DRDO AIP
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp