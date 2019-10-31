DRDO’s Air Independent Propulsion system gets a boost with land prototype

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DRDO’s Air Independent Propulsion system got a boost with the operation of the land-based prototype on Wednesday.

The operation of the fuel cell-based AIP was conducted at the Naval Materials Research Laboratory in Ambernath, Maharashtra in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its communiqué said, “Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) has a force multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds.”

Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the breakthrough accomplishments achieved in the programme. He urged DRDO and Indian Navy to continue the partnership to meet the timelines set for short and long-term goals.

Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies.

The DRDO programme to build a fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian Navy submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity, added MoD.

Also, present during the operation of the land-based prototype engineered to the form-and-fit of a submarine was Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy.

The DRDO Chairman assured that all efforts will be made to meet the performance standards and timelines of the programme so that the induction of DRDO AIP into operational submarines could be achieved as per schedule.

