Home Cities Delhi

It’s an air emergency in the Delhi

Experts recommend implementation of more GRAP measures in the national capital, Kejriwal says govt doing all it can to combat pollution

Published: 31st October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A thick blanket of smog shrouds the Akshardham temple in New Delhi on Wednesday. The air quality, which slipped to the ‘severe’ category in several parts of the city, has been rendered worse due to stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

A thick blanket of smog shrouds the Akshardham temple in New Delhi on Wednesday. The air quality, which slipped to the ‘severe’ category in several parts of the city, has been rendered worse due to stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With pollution on the rise and the city literally gasping for air, the national capital could soon see the implementation of more measures recommended under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Some GRAP measures are already in force in the city. With the air quality slipping to ‘severe’ category post-Diwali, experts said it was time for the government to implement all measures recommended under GRAP.

ALSO READ | Diwali pollution lowest in 5 years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

“The air quality has turned ‘severe’ in many areas. All GRAP measures should be implemented without hindering essential services. While the government has put a stop to construction work at night, it must also crackdown on garbage burning in the open, as well as industrial emissions.

For the implementation of the ‘Odd-Even’ scheme, the government has to be ready with additional public transport. It also has to prepare for a response if the air quality breaches the emergency level,” Vivek Chattopadhyay, senior programme manager (Clean Air Program), told this newspaper.

Water from a tanker being sprinkled on a Noida street on Wednesday to curb air pollution. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

As per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality in the city has been in the ‘severe’ category since Diwali night. Anand Vihar was the most polluted part of the city on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 466.

Wazirpur, Bawana, Ashok Vihar, DTU and Mundka followed closely with AQI counts of 460, 456, 455, 438 and 434 respectively.

If the air quality drops below the ‘severe’ category, the GRAP recommendations include closing of brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushing units, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said, “We’re doing what we can to reduce pollution. We have set up many panels to monitor air quality and suggest remedial measures. We’ve started procuring 50 lakh N95 pollution masks to be given to students.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odd Even scheme Clean Air Program Delhi air quality
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp