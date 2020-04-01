STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Residents of rail colony living in fear after Tablighi Jamaat followers quarantined there

Sources said the 167 people were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, and kept near the colony.

Published: 01st April 2020 09:31 PM

Municipal corporation of delhi staff sanatize the Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Residents of a railway colony in Delhi's Tughlakabad raised concerns of their safety after 167 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hotspot Tablighi Jamaat centre were quarantined at a nearby makeshift facility, prompting senior officials to request local authorities for necessary action, sources said on Wednesday.

Ninety-seven of them were accommodated in Diesel Shed Training School Hostel Quarantine Centre and 70 were accommodated at RPF Barrack Quarantine Centre by the district authorities on Tuesday evening.

Residents alleged that the colony was not sanitized even 24 hours after the people were quarantined there.

Fearing spread of the virus, the residents remained indoors and could not even go out to procure essentials.

"While standing near the bus, many of the people coughed, sneezed and even spit on the road. How are we to feel safe?" a resident told PTI.

Sources say that senior officials of the railways have already spoken to the district authorities on the issue.

"Railways has informed the relevant authorities and steps are being taken to ensure their safety," one of the sources said.

"At the quarantine centre, they misbehaved with the staff and even raised objections over the food being served to them. They even spit at the doctors and those attending to them and refused to stop roaming around the quarantine facility."

"We have informed the DM (district magistrate of) South-East Delhi to arrange the necessary security to control them or to shift them to any other suitable place.

At 5:30 pm, four Delhi Police constables and six CRPF jawans along with PCR van have been deployed at the quarantine centres," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.

As many as 1,548 people have been evacuated from the centre and 441 hospitalised after they showed symptoms of COVID-19.

After the matter came to light, the Centre and the Delhi government swung into action to trace people who attended the congregation.

The railways helped in tracing people who came in contact with the participants, many of whom took trains bound for southern India from Delhi.

As many as five trains and thousands of people are now under the scanner.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event, died due to coronavirus.

The Centre said 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since January 1 and all of them first reported at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin.

