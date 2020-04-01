Delhi Police files FIR on 6 Markaz Committee members under Epidemic Disease Act

By Express News Service

Delhi Police has filed First Information Report (FIR) on Maulana Saad on Tuesday evening have also filed FIR against five other people of Markaz Committee under Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Besides, Maulana Saad Kandhalwhi, the other five people against whom the FIR registered are Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, Maulana Saifi, Moulana Younus and Mohammad Salman.

The police has filed case under IPC Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B IPC for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social/political/religious gathering and for taking safety measures, including social distancing for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 viral infection.

According to officials, the evacuation process in the Nizamuddin area continued till early morning of Wednesday at around 4:00 am. The Evacuation process took about five days. Around 2361 people were evacuated from the Banglewali masjid, also knowns as Markaz building in Nizamuddin West.

While Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also said, "The entire building at Nizamuddin's Alami Markaz has been vacated in the last 36 hours, the evacuation process completed at 4.00 am. There were around 2361 people stranded inside the seven floored building. Of the total, 617 with symptoms of coronavirus have been shifted to hospitals while the others has been quarantined."