Deploy fire brigade to disinfect COVID-19 hotspots, Delhi L-G tells authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the disease were reported.

Published: 01st April 2020 04:09 PM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked authorities to deploy fire services personnel for disinfecting COVID-19 hotspots, quarantine centres and public places to check the spread of the virus, which has infected at least 120 people and killed two in the national capital.

Baijal held a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Police Commissioner S N Srivastava and other senior officers to review containment measures being taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



In a series of tweets, the lieutenant governor said district authorities will continue effective measures for enforcing the ongoing lockdown, social distancing and home quarantine.

"Also advised to use fire brigade for disinfecting vulnerable neighbourhoods, especially the hotspot areas, quarantine centres, public places, etc. Directed district disaster management authorities to take concerted preventive actions," Baijal tweeted.



In another tweet, he said that in the meeting he reviewed medical preparedness, procurement of medical essentials, discharge guidelines, quarantines and measures to enforce lockdown.

Meanwhile, Delhi State Cancer Institute, run by the Delhi government, has been shut for a day on Wednesday after a doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious gathering in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.


Anil Baijal Coronavirus COVID-19
