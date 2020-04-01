STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do-Gooders armed with technology come to rescue migrants in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown

On Sunday when thousands of migrants tried to escape from the NRC, Vineet Lal, a businessman, sent an SOS about 650 hungry workers passing through Noida.

Migrants on their way to home at Anand Vihar during the countrywide lockdown in Delhi on Sunday

Migrants on their way to home at Anand Vihar during the countrywide lockdown in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, there are many do-gooders among people with access to Artificial Intelligence (AI). On Sunday when thousands of migrants tried to escape from the NRC, Vineet Lal, a businessman, sent an SOS about 650 hungry workers passing through Noida. The SOS was responded by Rajesh Mehta from Austria, with an instant credit of Rs 30,000.

Then food was cooked and Delhi Police helped to distribute the meals; all done within a few hours. The resolution was done with tools working on AI. Another distress message was sent out that about 250 inhabitants of the Sanjay Colony, jhuggi cluster, were without water; the plight was answered by a volunteer, who reached out with a water tanker.

The remedial model has been created with the support of the Atal Incubation Centre of NITI Aayog and an NGO Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP). The outcome of the two organisations joining hands is "I-Can: India Co-Win Action Network". I-Can is a platform for establishing connect between "help seekers" and "help givers". 

