Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for healthcare workers if they die while treating COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia for any doctor and medical staff who dies on duty while treating coronavirus patients.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement while addressing a meeting of doctors through video conferencing.

“Doctors and medical staff are our frontline warriors in this fight. So as a mark of respect to their work Delhi government will compensate Rs 1 crore to health workers who dies on duty while treating COVID-19 patients,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi government has the same policy for armed forces and soldiers.

“The doctors and health workers should consider me as their brother, you can approach me any time if you are facing any problem, I will find a solution,” he added. Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also present in the meeting.