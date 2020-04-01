STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Second mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus

The doctor (48), whose husband (49) is also a doctor at Maujpur mohalla clinic had tested positive last week with the couple’s 17-year-old daughter also testing positive.

Published: 01st April 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff are seen wearing masks at Delhi's RML Hospital as a precaution in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Medical staff are seen wearing masks at Delhi's RML Hospital as a precaution in wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another doctor associated with a mohalla clinic located in Babarpur in the national capital has been found to be infected with the COVID-19 virus. According to reports, her treatment is already underway. The doctor (48), whose husband (49) is also a doctor at Maujpur mohalla clinic had tested positive last week. The couple’s daughter (17) also tested positive.

The woman doctor had tested positive on March 25 but her profession was only confirmed on March 29. A notice has now been stuck outside the clinic advising patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and 20 to self-quarantine for the next 15 days, starting from March 29. It also mentioned that if residents develop symptoms to immediately contact the authorities. 

"The matter came into notice of the SDM office on March 29 and immediate action was taken. Locals have been alerted and notices have been put up in many areas. Constant surveillance is being conducted in the area," said an official from the Shahdara District Magistrate office. The first mohalla clinic doctor who tested positive for the virus was posted at a clinic in Maujpur.

The doctor tested positive on March 21 after getting infected by a 38-year-old patient who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10. The woman’s 65-year-old mother, 35-year-old brother in Jahangirpuri and two sisters aged 24 and 26 living in Dilshad Garden also tested positive for the virus. Another friend of her’s from Jahangirpuri also later tested positive.

After the emergence of the case, around 1,200 residents who were identified to have visited the clinic were asked to remain in-home quarantine. Around 40 patients had also visited the doctor’s private clinic in Old Seemapuri. 

Health officials had also conducted a door-to-door visit in approximately 450 houses who live in close vicinity of the lady. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday sprayed disinfectant liquid in Dilshad Garden, Dilshad Colony and Seemapuri area.

"The intensive disinfection drive was organised by Department of Environment Management Services of EDMC using sprinklers. During the drive streets, roads, walls of the houses and other places were disinfected to minimise the chances of infection from the coronavirus. Disinfection drive will continue and will include more areas of East Delhi," the statement by the EDMC said.

Tracing the virus

The first mohalla clinic  doctor who tested positive last week contracted it from a 38-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi mohalla clinic Delhi doctor coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp