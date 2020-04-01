Second mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Another doctor associated with a mohalla clinic located in Babarpur in the national capital has been found to be infected with the COVID-19 virus. According to reports, her treatment is already underway. The doctor (48), whose husband (49) is also a doctor at Maujpur mohalla clinic had tested positive last week. The couple’s daughter (17) also tested positive.

The woman doctor had tested positive on March 25 but her profession was only confirmed on March 29. A notice has now been stuck outside the clinic advising patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and 20 to self-quarantine for the next 15 days, starting from March 29. It also mentioned that if residents develop symptoms to immediately contact the authorities.

"The matter came into notice of the SDM office on March 29 and immediate action was taken. Locals have been alerted and notices have been put up in many areas. Constant surveillance is being conducted in the area," said an official from the Shahdara District Magistrate office. The first mohalla clinic doctor who tested positive for the virus was posted at a clinic in Maujpur.

The doctor tested positive on March 21 after getting infected by a 38-year-old patient who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10. The woman’s 65-year-old mother, 35-year-old brother in Jahangirpuri and two sisters aged 24 and 26 living in Dilshad Garden also tested positive for the virus. Another friend of her’s from Jahangirpuri also later tested positive.

After the emergence of the case, around 1,200 residents who were identified to have visited the clinic were asked to remain in-home quarantine. Around 40 patients had also visited the doctor’s private clinic in Old Seemapuri.

Health officials had also conducted a door-to-door visit in approximately 450 houses who live in close vicinity of the lady. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday sprayed disinfectant liquid in Dilshad Garden, Dilshad Colony and Seemapuri area.

"The intensive disinfection drive was organised by Department of Environment Management Services of EDMC using sprinklers. During the drive streets, roads, walls of the houses and other places were disinfected to minimise the chances of infection from the coronavirus. Disinfection drive will continue and will include more areas of East Delhi," the statement by the EDMC said.

Tracing the virus

The first mohalla clinic doctor who tested positive last week contracted it from a 38-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10.