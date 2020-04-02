Arvind Kejriwal government allots Rs 1 crore for doctors, health staff on coronavirus duty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that Rs 1 crore will be given as compensation to the families of those health workers, including doctors and nurses, who die while treating coronavirus patients.

“Doctors and medical staff are our frontline warriors in this fight, risking your lives. So, as a mark of respect to your work, if any health worker dies while treating coronavirus patients, the government will provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to their families, although I hope that day does not come, and all our doctors and staff remain healthy and safe,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a meeting with doctors and medical staff through video conferencing.

So far, a total of five doctors have tested positive of the virus in Delhi. Of them, two worked at Mohalla clinics. Several patients, suspected to have come in contact with the doctors, have been asked to self-quarantine.



“The doctors and health workers should consider me as their younger brother. You can approach me any time if you are facing any problem, I will find a solution. You are putting your life at risk for other countrymen, we all are grateful for your service.”

Earlier, the government made accommodation arrangements for doctors from Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital at a five-star hotel. All the expense will be borne by the Delhi government.

During the meeting, health officials raised a few issues with health minister Satyendar Jain, who was also present there. The chief minister also said he was personally ensuring that there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit for doctors.

States told to check Spread of fake news



The Centre on Wednesday asked states and Union Territories to create portals for verifying fake news related to coronavirus, telling them that the Centre was doing the same to keep a check on fake news. The Home ministry also directed them to abide by its directives to provide food and shelter to migrant workers during the lockdown.

‘Allow no exceptions to lockdown’



The Centre has cautioned the states against allowing exceptions to the lockdown other than those permitted under its guidelines, saying violations may defeat the objective of containing COVID-19. The directive in the wake of states like Kerala and Meghalaya allowing sale or home delivery of liquor ‘on health grounds’.