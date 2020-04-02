STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi Police sanitises Nizamuddin area post congregation

Delhi Police officials, along with other authorities, sprayed disinfectant in the area. South Delhi Municipal Corporation had, on Wednesday, sanitised Nizamuddin Markaz and the area around it.

Published: 02nd April 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police officials on Thursday sanitised the Nizamuddin area, which has emerged as one of the hotspots for the spread of coronavirus across the country, after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held here last month.

This comes after several people who attended the congregation tested positive for coronavirus across the country. Hundreds of others who attended the event have been quarantined or isolated while searches are on to locate the others.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives owing to the virus. 

