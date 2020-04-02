COVID-19: Fire tenders may be used to sprinkle disinfectants in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: The authorities making efforts to curtail the outbreak of coronavirus may use fire tenders of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to sprinkle disinfectants in certain areas, especially around hot spots like Nizamuddin Basti area, quarantine centres, and other public places.

During a review meeting of lockdown enforcement and medical preparedness because of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal instructed that fire brigade service may be used for disinfecting vulnerable neighbourhoods. However, disinfection should be done under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baijal added.



COVID-19 LIVE | Rajasthan confirms 9 new cases, tally nears 2100

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that at present the agency owns about 150 fire tenders, which can be used. “No order has been issued yet. We need to strategise. Whenever it is decided adequate arrangements will be made,” he said. The meeting was held through video conferencing in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior officials of Delhi government also participated.

Baijal further directed district administration and Delhi Police to visit all shelters and food distribution centres to check adherence to social distancing norms. “If such places are crowded then alternate arrangements should be immediately made to ensure proper social distancing,” said the official statement issued by L-G office.

Enforcing social distancing



Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed district administration and Delhi Police to visit all shelters and food distribution centres to check adherence to social distancing norms. This directive also includes places such as ATMs and public areas among others.