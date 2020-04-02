Delhi government tracks phones of people under coronavirus quarantine

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to control the movement restrictions imposed on those living in quarantine in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that their phones are being traced to ascertain their location.

“We have decided that we will trace down the COVID-19 suspects with the help of the police. Around 11,084 phone numbers were handed over to the police yesterday and today 14,345 will be sent to them, to trace whether the people are been adhering to the quarantine rules. After the police reports are received, stringent actions will be taken against those who did not adhere to the orders” said CM Arvind Kejriwal during his briefing on the city’s novel coronavirus situation.



The government also informed that 10 lakh people have been identified in the capital who do not have ration cards but are poor and they can apply online for ration cards and once they register food will be supplied to them during the ongoing lockdown. Local MLAs have been asked to help identify such people and get them registered.

Additionally, the government announced that around 35,000 construction workers have been given Rs 5,000 each as a relief measure to survive this the pandemic.



“An amount of Rs 16.18 crore has been given to the registered construction workers. The government will soon give assistance to nearly 9,000 workers as well whose applications are still pending,” it said.

Noting that it is the beginning of the month, the city government has also decided to issue two passes each to employers for the next two days, so that they can release the payments online to their employees.