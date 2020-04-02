Government hospital in Dwarka may be turned to coronavirus quarantine hub

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: In order to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi Government is likely to come up with a dedicated quarantine facility in Dwarka. As per sources, the plan is to convert the 2,500 bedded super speciality hospital under state government into a quarantine facility.



During the Delhi Assembly budget held last month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the construction work of the Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) at Dwarka is at an advanced stage.

The bed capacity of the Dwarka hospital along with two more new hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar were also increased last year. While the land for IGH was bought back in 1997, the construction started in2014, as per government records. Initially supposed to be a 750 bedded hospital, the AAP led government decided to increase its capacity which led to delay in its opening for public service.

“These are all in pipeline. It depends upon how much demand for beds there will be in the near future. We are steadily increasing our quarantine facilities. We don’t have a focus on at any particular building, we are targeting those where work can be quickly completed,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the state government had on Tuesday come up with six more dedicated hospitals in wake of COVID-19 cases. These are Lok Nayak, GB Pant, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, BR Ambedkar Hospital and GTB Hospital.