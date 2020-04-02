STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Government hospital in Dwarka may be turned to coronavirus quarantine hub

In order to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi Government is likely to come up with a dedicated quarantine facility in Dwarka.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wear Hazmat suit at Lok Nayak Jayprakash Hospital as a precaution in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi Government is likely to come up with a dedicated quarantine facility in Dwarka. As per sources, the plan is to convert the 2,500 bedded super speciality hospital under state government into a quarantine facility.

During the Delhi Assembly budget held last month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the construction work of the Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) at Dwarka is at an advanced stage.

The bed capacity of the Dwarka hospital along with two more new hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar were also increased last year. While the land for IGH was bought back in 1997, the construction started in2014, as per government records. Initially supposed to be a 750 bedded hospital, the AAP led government decided to increase its capacity which led to delay in its opening for public service.

“These are all in pipeline. It depends upon how much demand for beds there will be in the near future. We are steadily increasing our quarantine facilities. We don’t have a focus on at any particular building, we are targeting those where work can be quickly completed,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the state government had on Tuesday come up with six more dedicated hospitals in wake of COVID-19 cases. These are Lok Nayak, GB Pant, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, BR Ambedkar Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp