More PPE kits to be available for hospitals soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lack of availability of PPE kits for medical staff and the need for quicker testing facilities for COVID-19 cases were again highlighted by health fraternity experts to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Wednesday, the CM had held a video conference with the doctors and staffs from different hospitals to listen to their concerns. Most of the doctors echoed the same concern; Kejriwal too acknowledged that the city needs more testing facilities to tackle the virus outbreak.

“We are thankful that the government is considering our request of more obtaining PPEs. We are also grateful that the government has offered to provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of medical personnel who might lose their life fighting this virus outbreak. However, a concern of all doctors is that many cases are coming with complaints of fever and cough. Obtaining results of these cases are taking time. Therefore, we request for the testing facility at GTB Hospital or anywhere else to fast track the testing process,” said Dr Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent, GTB Hospital. Another doctor from the same hospital raised the same issue that since test reports take around two days to arrive it increases the risk of medical staff.

Kejriwal during the conference said that a lack of testing facility is a major challenge. “Testing is the key to dealing with coronavirus, this has been across other countries as well. The more testing, the better and easier to isolate and stop further spread. We are trying our best to address this issue. Many hospitals are not yet being permitted by the centre, but we are pursuing them and hope that soon some breakthrough will happen soon,” he said.

Taking a note on the request for kits, CM added that many agencies have been already paid and more PPE kits are likely to be available soon.