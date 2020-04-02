STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Navratri in time of coronavirus: No 'Kanya Pujan' for many Delhi families

They said this was done to maintain physical distance and avoid putting the girls in unnecessary risk.

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

People offer prayers on Ram Navami. (Photo| EPS)

People offer prayers on Ram Navami. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus outbreak has forced many families across Delhi to refrain from observing the Navratri ritual of 'Kanya Pujan', worshipping of nine girls on the eighth or ninth day of the fasting period, and they instead chose to donate funds to help the government fight the pandemic.

They said this was done to maintain physical distance and avoid putting the girls in unnecessary risk.

Shalini Singh, a resident of Jangpura in southeast Delhi, said she asked her neighbours to avoid the ritual and instead donate ration to the nearby gurdwara which has been providing free food to the needy and homeless.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

"I worship nine girls on the ninth day of every Navratri. This time, my family could not invite the girls to our house due to the coronavirus threat. Many families from our area donated money to the nearby gurdwara to help it serve langar (free food) to the needy," she said.

Anita Joshi, 29, a resident of Bhogal, said many families in her locality pooled in money and donated it to the PM CARES FUND to support the country's fight against the contagion.

"It did not seem a good decision to invite the girls to worship them or visit their homes considering these circumstances. Instead, people in our locality decided to collect funds online and donate it to the prime minister's fund," she said.

Neha Saini, a resident of Malviya Nagar, said she did not want to risk the lives of the girls.

"We kept it simple, made halwa and offered prayers to Maa Durga. If not this time, we will do 'Kanya Pujan' during the next Navratri. Safety of girls is paramount. Even the goddess knows these are unprecedented times," said Shivam Shankar from Patparganj, adding he donated ration to a nearby MCD school where the poor are being provided free food and shelter.

Thousands of workers, daily wagers, and homeless people need help in these tough times.

The government needs support to tide over the crisis, Nihaal Gupta, who lives in Karkardooma, said.

"So, I thought it is better we perform a symbolic pujan with just our daughter and donate money to the chief minister's relief fund," he said.

The United Action Joint Residents of Delhi, an umbrella organisation of resident welfare associations in the national capital, had earlier urged all RWAs to ask people to donate money to the prime minister's relief fund on the occasion of Navratri.

The deadly COVID-19 has claimed two lives and infected 152 people in the national capital.

After the Centre announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the sprfead of coronavirus, the Delhi government asked 250 night shelters and 2,500 schools to proved food to the needy, migrant workers, daily wagers and homeless people.

Gurdwaras under the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee have also been providing free langar to the lockdown-hit poor people and dry ration to people living in the slums.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navratri Coronavirus COVID-19 India under lockdown Ram Navami
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp