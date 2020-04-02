Tablighi Jamaat event attendee tries to end life in isolation ward, hospital raises concern

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man who had attended a religious gathering — Tablighi Jamaat Markaz — in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area recently tried to commit suicide on Wednesday. The man tried to jump off the window of the isolation ward at Delhi’s Rajeev Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

During an interaction with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, doctors of the hospital raised their concern over the incident. The doctors told Kejriwal that the people who had attended the congregation are not cooperating with the hospital’s food facilities.

“We are facing particular challenge in regard with patients who are brought here from the Markaz. One such patient tried to commit suicide by jumping from the balcony today, doctors saved him, but security is a challenge at the hospital,” said BL Sherwal from the hospital. Kejriwal assured the hospital officials of adequate security.

The hospital staff also requested the CM to provide the patients food of five-star hotels that are being served to the doctors. In addition, Sherwal told the chief minister that they were finding it difficult to hand over the body of the deceased from coronavirus as some of them are from abroad and their family members are not here due to the lockdown.

Kejriwal said the food issue will be solved soon, and the patients will be provided food of quality. Speaking about the security arrangement, the chief minister said it will be resolved after a discussion with the home secretary.

According to the Delhi government, the entire Markaz premises was cleared after a 36-hour evacuation work. After which, 2,361 people were evacuated from the venue. Of which, a total of 317 people have been shifted to a hospital and the rest were sent to quarantine facilities.