Two evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz died due to coronavirus: Kejriwal

In a digital press conference, he said of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Markaz, 108 have tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz have died due to coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to four in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

In a digital press conference, he said of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Markaz, which has emerged as a major hotspot for COVID-19, 108 have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the number may shoot up in the coming days as the government has decide to test all those who were evacuated from the Markaz, the chief minister said.

A total of 219 coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the national capital including four deaths while six people have been discharged and on has left the country, he said.

According to Kejriwal, there are 208 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi who are admitted to different hospitals and 202 of them are in a stable condition.

The figure includes 51 people who had foreign travel history and 29 of their family members, the chief minister said.

The virus has not started spreading among the people so far in the national capital, he added.

A total of 2,943 people, including 1,810 from the Markaz, have been quarantined by the government, Kejriwal said, adding that 21,307 have been directed for self quarantine at their homes.

The chief minister appealed to Delhiites to stay indoors and follow the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

He said, "Yesterday, US President Donald Trump has given a statement that around 1 lakh to 2.5 lakh Americans may loss their lives due to coronavirus. You can imagine how dangerous the situation is (due to coronavirus)."

During the conference, Kejriwal also invoked the conversation between Vidura and Yudhistira -- two central characters in the epic Mahabharata -- on how animals, who remain inside their burrows, could survive a raging forest fire.

"Similarly, if you (Delhiites) stay home, you will remain healthy," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister further announced that the Delhi government will give Rs 5,000 to autorickshaw, gramin-sewa and e-rickshaw drivers hit by the ongoing lockdown.

On Wednesday, around 6 lakh people had dinner at the government-run shelters which have the capacity to feed 10 lakh people, he said.

