AIIMS doctor, nine-month pregnant wife test coronavirus positive in Delhi

Another source further revealed that the infected person had started showing symptoms of fever, sore throat and chills from March 29 and got screened the very next day.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior resident doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has tested positive of COVID-19 along with his wife who is nine months pregnant, according to sources. The doctor is associated with the physiology department of AIIMS and as per sources, neither he nor his wife had recently travelled abroad.

“Physiology is not a clinical department and therefore the risk is less. Though proper measures have been taken to ensure no further spread of the virus happens. Eight more resident doctors who came in contact with him have been quarantined along with two consultants working with him,” said a source. More associates from AIIMS are being traced currently as he had attended a farewell ceremony at work.

Another source further revealed that the infected person had started showing symptoms of fever, sore throat and chills from March 29 and got screened the very next day. Following his report, the wife was also screened who too was found to be positive. Sources added that the person was having symptoms for the past few days however again became asymptomatic.

With this, the number of positive cases in Delhi among medical fraternity rises to seven. On Wednesday, four doctors were found to be positive. Earlier, a doctor couple associated with Mohalla Clinics had tested COVID-19 positive along with their teenage daughter.

Not the first such case

On Wednesday, three doctors in the national capital had tested positive - two of them were from the Safdarjung hospital, which is located just opposite AIIMS. The other doctor was from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital. 

