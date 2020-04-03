STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases spike in Delhi, half of them linked to Markaz event

The virus has not started spreading among the people so far in the national capital, he added.

Delhi Fire Service staff sanitise the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi | Anil Shakya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 141 coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number to 293 – more than half of them had participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Of the total positive cases, 182 are those who had attended the event.  Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees also died after testing positive for the virus, taking the death toll to four in the national capital.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz on Wednesday after several people who had participated in the event tested positive from different parts of the country. The numbers could increase in the next few days, said Kejriwa as more test results are awaited.

The virus has not started spreading among the people so far in the national capital, he added. The Delhi government has described the congregation at the Markaz Tablighi Jamath at Hazrat Nizamuddin as a criminal act that was carried out in violation of prohibitory orders that were already in place in the national capital banning large gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kejriwal has already asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the maulana of the Markaz. The Delhi government had on March 13—exercising powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897—prohibited all sports gatherings, including IPL matches, as well as conferences and seminars having 200 or more people.
 

