Drones disinfect coronavirus hotspot in Nizamuddin after hundreds test positive

NEW DELHI: At the COVID-19 hotspot in Nizamuddin, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) upped the ante by using drones to sanitise the area. On Thursday, drones were used to sanitise the whole of Nizamuddin West and its adjoining areas. Intensive sanitisation and disinfection drives were carried out on a mass scale to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“The idea of using a drone was to reduce the scope of human contact in the area. We don’t want our dedicated sanitation workers to be infected. Using drones also help in covering a large area effectively. The drone took 18 rounds of 20 minutes each with a 5-litre solution of the disinfectant. We may deploy more drones in the area,” said an SDMC official.



A team of four public health field workers, with power sprayers wearing full-body PPE (Hazmat suit) sanitised Markaz House from inside and disinfected all the eight floors including the basement after the building was vacated.

SDMC has also deployed 40 disinfectant spraying teams of public health workers with shoulder-mounted knapsack pumps filled with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite for covering narrow streets and localities where accessibility for tractor or truck-based spraying is not possible.



Apart from this, sanitisation by spraying disinfectant with four tractor driven tankers is carried out in Nizamuddin Basti and adjoining Nizamuddin West Colony. The SDMC has also started ground-level monitoring on a continuous basis so that it can deploy more manpower and machinery at corona affected areas as and when required.