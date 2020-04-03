STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Isolation may exceed 14 days for asymptomatic travellers already in quarantine

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The lockdown has been stricter in Delhi than other parts of India. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inmates of institutional quarantine, be it those in government facilities or hotels in the national capital, may have to stay put for additional time even after the completion of the mandatory 14-day period under medical supervision. As lockdown is in force, the health department of the Delhi government may not discharge asymptomatic travellers, who were tested and shifted to these facilities from the airport on their arrival from COVID-19 affected countries.

These travellers were referred to institutional quarantine despite medical tests confirming that they were not exposed to coronavirus. Till Thursday, there were 3,075 inmates at 10 paid and free institutional quarantine (including about 1,800 from Nizamuddin Markaz) centres set up by the Delhi government in the city. Over 200 inmates have already spent 14 days in quarantine till April 1, according to government officials aware of the matter, adding that many inmates are not from Delhi. 

COVID-19 LIVE | World Bank approves USD 1 billion fund for India as national tally crosses 2000

“As operation of public transport is suspended due to lockdown and the people also can’t use their personal vehicles, these inmates will be unable to return to their hometowns unless the government makes any exception. So, they may continue till April 14. It has been decided no person should be discharged till lockdown is in place,” said an official.

The officials said the government is aware of this fact issue and till a decision is taken in this regard, these inmates have to remain at quarantine facilities.  Initially, passengers arriving at Delhi’s IGI airport from COVID-19 affected countries and categorised ‘level B’, high risk were sent to quarantine facilities after medical screening by doctors. After some passengers complained of a lack of basic amenities, star hotels in Aerocity, near the airport, were engaged and converted into paid facilities where they were put under medical supervision. 

