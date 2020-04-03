STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Life in quarantine: Being cautious about hygiene, spending time with family

Birds, animals and humans can breathe cleaner air. People are more supportive of each other. The earth is restoring and healing on its own. The first Janta Curfew in India was a sight to see.

Published: 03rd April 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Doyoul Lee with his family

By Express News Service

My daily routine consists of dedicated work between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. After that, I mostly watch a drama or movie on Netflix. I live with my wife and daughter so we have lunch and dinner together. Post dinner, my wife and I pour ourselves a drink. We are spending quality time with each other and are there for each other. We play a lot of indoor games, and help each other with our respective work. This lockdown has given us a chance to spend quality time together. It has given us a sense of unity and togetherness more than ever. This quarantine phase has surely affected my work. I don’t think I have stayed away from office for this long. Work efficiency and concentration is affected. Communication with colleagues is also not easy.

However, it has also given me a chance to spend more time with my family and concentrate on my health. I make a To-Do list every morning. Before, my list mainly consisted of my professional work. Now it consists of other activities as well, that also involves mine and my family’s health and other duties. Over the last few days, I have started noticing the little things that I usually would ignore to due to my busy life. I can see the sky has turned blue which means there is no pollution.

Birds, animals and humans can breathe cleaner air. People are more supportive of each other. The earth is restoring and healing on its own. The first Janta Curfew in India was a sight to see. I saw so many people in my building coming out to their balconies to appreciate the COVID-19 heroes, who are still out there doing their job, while we stay in the comfort of our home. I just wish for everyone to be safe and healthy. I am extremely cautious about our hygiene. My family and I have always been very particular about hygiene, but now it is being taken more seriously.

Washing hands regularly or using a sanitiser often is a must. Every morning and evening, we check our temperature with a thermometer. We also use a disinfectant to clean the house. Even our grocery items are thoroughly washed before they are kept in the fridge. Normally, we would go out to the supermarket every two days to buy vegetables and other essential items. Due to the current scenario, I go out once a week. My family including, my mother, were planning to visit India to meet me. We had decided to visit different cities in India, but we had to cancel it a week before their schedule. I will invite them again after the pandemic. I really want them to visit the Taj Mahal and cities such as Jaipur. Gurugram-based Doyoul Lee, 45, Managing Director of Innisfree India & General Manager of Amorepacific India, spoke to Angela Paljor

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp