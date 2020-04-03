Life in quarantine: Being cautious about hygiene, spending time with family

By Express News Service

My daily routine consists of dedicated work between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. After that, I mostly watch a drama or movie on Netflix. I live with my wife and daughter so we have lunch and dinner together. Post dinner, my wife and I pour ourselves a drink. We are spending quality time with each other and are there for each other. We play a lot of indoor games, and help each other with our respective work. This lockdown has given us a chance to spend quality time together. It has given us a sense of unity and togetherness more than ever. This quarantine phase has surely affected my work. I don’t think I have stayed away from office for this long. Work efficiency and concentration is affected. Communication with colleagues is also not easy.

However, it has also given me a chance to spend more time with my family and concentrate on my health. I make a To-Do list every morning. Before, my list mainly consisted of my professional work. Now it consists of other activities as well, that also involves mine and my family’s health and other duties. Over the last few days, I have started noticing the little things that I usually would ignore to due to my busy life. I can see the sky has turned blue which means there is no pollution.

Birds, animals and humans can breathe cleaner air. People are more supportive of each other. The earth is restoring and healing on its own. The first Janta Curfew in India was a sight to see. I saw so many people in my building coming out to their balconies to appreciate the COVID-19 heroes, who are still out there doing their job, while we stay in the comfort of our home. I just wish for everyone to be safe and healthy. I am extremely cautious about our hygiene. My family and I have always been very particular about hygiene, but now it is being taken more seriously.

Washing hands regularly or using a sanitiser often is a must. Every morning and evening, we check our temperature with a thermometer. We also use a disinfectant to clean the house. Even our grocery items are thoroughly washed before they are kept in the fridge. Normally, we would go out to the supermarket every two days to buy vegetables and other essential items. Due to the current scenario, I go out once a week. My family including, my mother, were planning to visit India to meet me. We had decided to visit different cities in India, but we had to cancel it a week before their schedule. I will invite them again after the pandemic. I really want them to visit the Taj Mahal and cities such as Jaipur. Gurugram-based Doyoul Lee, 45, Managing Director of Innisfree India & General Manager of Amorepacific India, spoke to Angela Paljor