New Delhi Municipal Council defers working women’s hostel annual fee hike after protest

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) deferred annual hostel fee hike after inmates of one of its working women hostels wrote to top civic officials regarding the hardships faced by them due to the ongoing lockdown. Indira Niketan hostel (Laxmi Bai Nagar), Swati hostel (Mandir Marg) and Akanksha hostel (Mandi House) are run by the NDMC, which also decided to extend fees payment date to May 30.

“This is to bring to your notice that our country is facing a tough time due to COVID-19, which has taken a toll on job sectors severely. Due to which many of us (inmates) have lost their jobs and salaries of many residents are delayed. We residents of the Indira Niketan Hostel to roll back the fee hike and waive off the hostel fees as per a government’s notification,” the hostel inmates wrote to NDMC chairman Dharmendra, Director Welfare RP Gupta and Secretary Amit Singla on Thursday.

The hostels charges its fees as per accommodation size. Hostel fees vary from Rs6,000 to Rs10,000. The annual fee hike was on the range of Rs500 to about Rs600. “Last year, about Rs500 was hiked. This summer, we have to pay Rs500 separately for Cooler facility,” a hostel inmate said. After the letter was forwarded by hostel officials, the NDMC released a statement late in the night. “Annual hike in hostel fees is a standing provision of the Council. However, it is clarified that NDMC has deferred the implementation of revised rate for the time being. Also the hostel fees payment date has been extended to May 30,” it said.

BJP MP helps hostel inmates



Earlier, BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi had assured the hostel inmates that she had spoken to the NDMC chairman. “Have already spoken to the NDMC chairman. They are withdrawing it (fee hike) and issuing a clarification through Twitter as well,” the BJP MP said.