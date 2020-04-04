STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Can classes be conducted during summer break? Sisodia seeks suggestions from Delhi parents

CM Kejriwal asked parents to ensure that the children were not watching too much news about deaths worldwide, saying their mental health could get affected.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sought suggestions on whether schools in Delhi could conduct classes during summer break to make up for academic loss due to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During an online interactive session called 'parenting in the time of lockdown', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia answered several queries on concerns like how to avoid children's boredom, what all activities should be done to keep them occupied and how should parents utilise the time while dealing with work-life and financial concerns.

"This needs to be well thought of that can schools conduct classes during summer break to make up for academic loss caused during the lockdown. We are inviting suggestions on the issue," Sisodia said.

"We also have keep ground realities in mind like summer heat causing discomfort to students. Rather than a decision being taken by the authorities in this regard, we want to know parents' thoughts about it and the feasibility," the deputy chief minister said.

Kejriwal asked parents to ensure that the children were not watching too much news about deaths worldwide, saying their mental health could get affected.

"There are parents who are concerned about certain problems posed by the lockdown, such as work-from-home pressures and financial problems for many," he said.

"We advise parents to deal with these times with patience and not let the children be affected by it."

"This is a crucial time, but parents should utilise it to bond with their children and do things together that they cannot generally because of lack of time," the chief minister said.

This lockdown can bring the parents and kids close to each other.

Try to engage with your children, talk to them, try to understand their world, Kejriwal said.

"The challenge is not to let the fear take over children's mind. To cut down the negativity caused by corona-related news, take a break from social media. Create a positive environment in your house. Play games, listen to music," he added.

Asked about fee waiver for students during lockdown, Sisodia said: "As a parent, we understand the concerns, but schools also need to pay salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff. So, there cannot be an upfront answer to this question."

If there are any suggestions in this regard about how to find a way out to this concern, they can be shared with us, Sisodia added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp