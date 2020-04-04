Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi government to issue transit passes for foreigners stranded in city

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will issue transit passes for foreigners stranded in the city due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a government note said.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the chairperson of the state executive committee of Delhi, on Friday issued a making a provision for transit arrangements for foreign nationals and release of quarantined persons.

The order was issued by him under the DDMA Act, 2005, According to the standard operating procedure drawn for the purpose, in case of stranded foreign nationals, the foreign government concerned in consultation with the civil aviation ministry will arrange for chartered flight and screening for COVID- 19 symptoms as per protocol prior to departure, the note said.

Local transportation will be provided by the embassy concerned and transit passes will be issued by district magistrates.

The note said a detailed protocol has been provided for persons to be released after completion of specified and mandatory quarantine period.

In such a situation no person of any group will be released where even one person tests positive for COVID-19, it said.

"Only those foreign nationals will be allowed to leave who are asymptomatic for COVID-19. In case of symptomatic persons the future course of treatment would be followed as per the standard health protocol," the note said.

The order also provides for the travel of people who have returned from foreign locations after February 15 and completed specified mandatory quarantine period and had to return to their homes from quarantine facilities after being tested negative for COVID-19.