COVID-19: Death of shopkeeper in Nizamuddin spreads fear in area

According to police officers, the man lived 100 metres from the Bangle Wali Masjid Markaz building.

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fear of community transmission of the novel coronavirus has caused panic among several residents of Nizamuddin basti after news of the death of a 74-year-old shopkeeper, who worked near the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, spread on Friday. The man did not participated in the congregation but owned a shop nearby where people visiting the markaz used to sit.

The 74-year-old died on Monday and the health officials took his body for postmortem while the rest of his family were sent to a quarantine facility. According to the report released on Wednesday, the man died of coronavirus, said an official. “He sold material used in rituals by devotees and the Jamaatis use to visit his shops in thousands,” said an official.

COVID-19 LIVE | All 650 cases in last two days linked to Tablighi Jamaat; India tally stands at 2547

Meanwhile, doctors from hospitals in the national capital, where the members of Tablighi Jamaat are admitted, have complained to the Delhi government that those from the religious organisation undergoing treatment are not cooperating with the medical staff, sources said on Friday.

The doctors have also demanded enhanced security outside and within the hospitals where the Markaz evacuees have been admitted. A doctor said some patients evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi, don’t follow instructions from doctors and are reluctant to take medicines. Another senior doctor with the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital recently complained to the Delhi government that the people brought from Nizamuddin Markaz are not cooperating with the medical staff.

7 cops who cleared out Markaz sent on leave

Seven police personnel, who were part of the team which went to evacuate Nizamuddin Markaz, were sent on leave, officials said on Friday. A senior police officer said it is a routine rotation process in the lockdown. Seven police personnel of Nizamuddin police station have been sent on rest from Thursday for 10 days. Twenty four staff are on rest from Nizamuddin.

