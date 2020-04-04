STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-based Pramanit Foundation uses own funds to provide daily rations during COVID-19 lockdown

Foundation Chairman Brijesh Mathur says they started off by distributing masks and sanitisers, before proceeding to dry rations.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Staff of the Pramanit Foundation distributing ration to a daily wager

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Delhi-Based Pramanit Foundation (PF), an initiative of BMC Advisors, has been distributing a kit of essentials, including dry rations and personal care material to the needy from Day 1 of the lockdown.
Every day, daily wagers such as labourers, domestic helpers, rickshaw pullers and security guards can avail from PF essential commodities like rice, flour, pulses, salt, sugar, oil, potatoes, onions, essential spices, soaps, and hand sanitisers.

Founder Brijesh Mathur

Foundation Chairman Brijesh Mathur says they started off by distributing masks and sanitisers, before proceeding to dry rations. “We buy and distribute the essentials on a daily basis. Nothing is stored. We have a team of 15. Some identify the benefactors, some buy the rations and others distribute it.”Till date, they have helped 435 families in North Delhi, 500 families in Sangam Vihar, 250 families in Hauz Rani, Karala, Kanjhawala, and in Dehradun. “A total of 10,000 have been benefitted till now. We call them at a particular time, and give ration to only one family at a time. We take proper sanitation measures while distributing the material. We also have the basic medicines that are given only after the prescription is shown to the incharge,” added Mathur.

The foundation’s savings, continuous donations from the rotary club and other donors, are avenues from where the funds have been procured. “We thank the donors on our Facebook page every day. A lot of my friends have also donated. We will continue this till April 14, and by then we are targeting at reaching out to 50,000 people. In these tough times, it is our duty to help these people get daily use items for free. I urge more people to come ahead and donate generously.”Pramanit Foundation is run by professionals working for the betterment of the society, especially children and women, for the last seven years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp