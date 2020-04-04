Delhi-based Pramanit Foundation uses own funds to provide daily rations during COVID-19 lockdown

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Delhi-Based Pramanit Foundation (PF), an initiative of BMC Advisors, has been distributing a kit of essentials, including dry rations and personal care material to the needy from Day 1 of the lockdown.

Every day, daily wagers such as labourers, domestic helpers, rickshaw pullers and security guards can avail from PF essential commodities like rice, flour, pulses, salt, sugar, oil, potatoes, onions, essential spices, soaps, and hand sanitisers.

Founder Brijesh Mathur

Foundation Chairman Brijesh Mathur says they started off by distributing masks and sanitisers, before proceeding to dry rations. “We buy and distribute the essentials on a daily basis. Nothing is stored. We have a team of 15. Some identify the benefactors, some buy the rations and others distribute it.”Till date, they have helped 435 families in North Delhi, 500 families in Sangam Vihar, 250 families in Hauz Rani, Karala, Kanjhawala, and in Dehradun. “A total of 10,000 have been benefitted till now. We call them at a particular time, and give ration to only one family at a time. We take proper sanitation measures while distributing the material. We also have the basic medicines that are given only after the prescription is shown to the incharge,” added Mathur.

The foundation’s savings, continuous donations from the rotary club and other donors, are avenues from where the funds have been procured. “We thank the donors on our Facebook page every day. A lot of my friends have also donated. We will continue this till April 14, and by then we are targeting at reaching out to 50,000 people. In these tough times, it is our duty to help these people get daily use items for free. I urge more people to come ahead and donate generously.”Pramanit Foundation is run by professionals working for the betterment of the society, especially children and women, for the last seven years.