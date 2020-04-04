STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government issues norms to reimburse GST in coronavirus isolation hotels

According the guidelines approved on Thursday, GST amount will be reimbursement within 60 days of the receipt of the application.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued guidelines for reimbursement of goods and services tax (GST) on room charges of five-star hotels designated as quarantine facilities in view of coronavirus outbreak. According the guidelines approved on Thursday, GST amount will be reimbursed within 60 days of the receipt of the application.

However, GST already charged from the guests quarantined at the hotel will not be reimbursed.“The reimbursement by the department shall be subject to availability of fund under the appropriate head of budget in the relevant financial year,” said the guidelines.

COVID-19 LIVE | 650 cases in last two days linked to Tablighi Jamaat; India tally stands at 2547

Passengers arriving at the Delhi airport from COVID-19 affected countries and categorised ‘level B’, high risk (aged above 55 years or have medical history or co-morbidities) after in second week of March was sent to institutional (government-run ) quarantine facilities after screening by doctors.

After some passengers complained of lack of basic amenities, five-star hotels in Aerocity, near the airport, were engaged and converted into paid facilities on March 17. On March 19, the government decided to waive the GST and offer the rooms at a flat rate of `3,100 per night. The rate includes breakfast, lunch and dinner; tea and coffee and other facilities such as WiFi and TV.

The hotels include Red Fox, IBIS, Aloft, Holiday Inn, and Pride Plaza. Till Friday, there were 603 persons were staying in paid isolation facilities.“The owner of the hotels shall follow the guidelines issued for claiming reimbursement amount equivalent of GST paid on the room rent charges to the hotels designated by the government,” said the order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp