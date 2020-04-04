Delhi Police turn saviours for pregnant women during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has become a messiah for Delhiites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. People in need of emergency medical needs such as women experiencing labour pain. Over the past 24 hours, the PCR mobile patrol vans have shifted 18 women in labour pain to various hospitals across Delhi.

“The PCR reach distressed women as fast as possible. The calls of women in labour pain were received from almost all districts of Delhi. Four from Outer North, eight from Dwarka, three from South, one from Rohini, one from North-East and one from East,” said the official.

“The distress calls are even received at odd hours as well as from remote areas. Out of these, four calls were received at odd hours between 11:00 pm to 5:00 am and some places were as far as 17 kilometres from nearest multi-speciality hospitals,” said the official.