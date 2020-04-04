STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flouting COVID-19 lockdown: Man files FIR against father in Delhi

Police officers patrolling during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man from South Delhi’s Rajokri Village filed a complaint against his 59-year-old father for violating the imposed lockdown norms. Following the complaint by Abhishek Singh, the police of Vasant Kunj Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, Singh alleged that his father (Virender Singh) was not following the lockdown rules. “Even after explaining to him over a thousand times about the deadly pandemic, he did not listen to us and frequently went out for walks. He not only was exposing himself to the risk of contracting the virus but was also putting all of our lives back home at risk as well,” said Singh.

COVID-19 LIVE | All 650 cases in last two days linked to Tablighi Jamaat; India tally stands at 2547

Abhishek, who works as an assistant manager at an automobile company said that following his father’s childish behaviour, on April 1, he called the Police Control Room (PCR) and complained about his father for violating the lockdown rules.

After reaching the spot, the police tried explaining to Virender Singh the do’s and dont’s of the disease and asked him to stay indoors. The 59-year-old though was not ready to cooperate. It was only after the police threatened to send him to a quarantine home and warned of strict legal action against him that Virender listened. A police officer said that an FIR was registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

