Ration for 10 lakh people without cards: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide subsidized food to nearly 10 lakh non-ration cardholders in the city, the Delhi government plans to allow them access to the benefits through their Aadhaar cards. The AAP government also plans to set up special centres for these new beneficiaries.

According to the government, there are approximately 10 lakh people who might need help but do not possess a ration card. Hence, a plan is being devised to register them as a beneficiary on the government’s portal for the time after which the people would be eligible to receive ration on heavily subsidised rates.

Since the lockdown began the Delhi government has taken several measures to provide relief to the marginalised sections of society, who have been affected by the shutdown of activities.



Around 72 lakh people are being provided 7.5 kg ration each at distribution shops, and around 60 per cent of people have already received ration and the remaining will receive soon, said government sources.

“A Standard Operating Procedure is being worked out on how to implement the scheme, it is expected that food distribution will commence by next week to these other beneficiaries” informed a senior official in the state food and supplies department.

Usually the food is supplied to people through Fair Price Shops across the national capital but for this purpose government might work out separate spaces.

“I have made a team of workers who will go around the constituency everyday and make sure that no one is hungry. I will register people through laptop and computer in my office on the web portal, once that is done people will be eligible for obtaining ration without for those who do not have ration cards. We will require their Aadhaar cards,” said Aam Aadmi Party’s Kuldeep Kumar, MLA from Kondli.